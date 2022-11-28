Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Monday, November 28, 2022 – Trade, Industry, and Investment Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria has given maize farmers hoarding the produce a 72-hour ultimatum to release their maize or else they will lose.

Speaking over the weekend in Trans Nzoia County, Kuria said that the farmers had up to Tuesday to release the maize before a Cabinet meeting that will decide on the importation of the commodity.

The CS clarified that the government had not yet signed any document to allow the importation of maize, stating that he was happy that some farmers had already started releasing maize.

“Nilisema juzi nitaleta mahindi lakini ata sijasign kitu. Mahindi mumeanza kutoa. Endeleeni na mimi nimefurahi. Ikifika siku ya jumanne tuko na mkutano wa baraza la mawaziri. Nitapewa mwelekeo. Nikipewa mwelekeo tufungulie, tutafungulia. Mko na masaa karibu 72 ya kutoa mahindi,” Kuria told maize farmers in Trans Nzoia.

The CS further warned that farmers who were hoarding the commodity risked having it stuck in their stores.

“Kuna wale wamekalia mahindi. Wacha niwaambie hiyo mahindi wale wamekalia shauri yenu. Kuna mtu atapea mbwa,” Kuria stated.

He stated that according to the government’s statistics, the country was staring at a looming maize shortage of 15 million bags of maize.

Kuria said that the government will not use any money to import maize if the farmers release the maize that they are hoarding, but if they don’t, the government will import anyway and they will lose.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.