Saturday, November 26, 2022 – Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Cabinet Secretary, Dr. Alfred Mutua, has shared photos and videos of himself partaking in a martial arts demonstration at the World Headquarters of Taekwondo in Seoul, South Korea.

Clad in a dobok, Mutua proved that he is physically fit after he displayed his kicking and punching techniques.

Mutua had travelled to the Yoon Suk Yeol-led nation on an official State visit earlier this week to hold bilateral discussions with his South Korean counterpart, Park Jin.

Mutua revealed that he practiced Taekwondo in his early twenties.

He also revealed that this son qualified as a black belt holder in Taekwondo two weeks ago.

“As they say, like father like son, I am proud of the fact that my 1st born son, 2 weeks ago, qualified as a black belt holder in Taekwondo,” he wrote.

See photos and video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.