Thursday, November 24, 2022 – Public Service, Gender, and Affirmative Action Cabinet Secretary, Aisha Jumwa, has warned police officers against demanding money to fill out P3 forms for gender-based violence survivors.

Speaking on Wednesday at Pwani University, Jumwa said survivors should be provided with P3 forms whenever needed.

The CS said she will discuss the matter with her Interior counterpart, Prof Kithure Kindiki, to make sure officers do not traumatize victims by asking for money to fill out the legal documents.

“The law is clear on this and the police should never have this excuse that they want money to photocopy the document. I am a victim of GBV and I will champion this issue until the police comply,” Jumwa said.

On his part, Kilifi County Governor Gideon Mung’aro ordered all public hospitals to stop charging gender-based violence patients seeking any service.

Mung’aro also ordered P3 forms to be filled for free by health practitioners.

“No patient involved in any form of GBV should pay anything in our hospitals. This order takes effect today in all our hospitals,” he said

The governor said ambulances will be made available to evacuate any survivor who needs emergency medical attention.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.