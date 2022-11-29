Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, November 29, 2022 – Public Service and Gender Cabinet Secretary, Aisha Jumwa, has lifted the ban on disco matanga in Kilifi County.

The ban was put in place by the former Cabinet Secretary for Interior Fred Matiang’i in 2019 after over 17000 cases of teenage pregnancy were reported in the county alluding to the night vigils.

According to Jumwa, people should enjoy themselves to the fullest without any restrictions.

However, she told the police to do their job to ensure young girls are protected from sexual predators

“Tulisema hii disco matanga ni kitega uchumi, na mimi sisemi disco matanga zisiendelee, in fact ziendelee. Lakini polisi mfanye kazi yenyu. Mtoto chini ya miaka 18 akionekana kwa disco matanga, tunashika ili mzazi wake afike tumweke ndani,” said the CS amid jubilation.

The CS was speaking at Water ground in Kilifi town where she launched the 16 days of activism against Gender-Based Violence.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.