Thursday, November 17, 2022 – Defence Cabinet Secretary, Aden Duale, has revealed how he lost many friends after President William Ruto appointed him to the powerful docket.

Duale was among 24 Cabinet Secretaries who were appointed by Ruto last month to assist him in implementing the Kenya Kwanza Alliance manifesto.

Appearing on Jeff Koinange Live (JKL) show on Wednesday, Duale, who is a former Majority Leader in the National Assembly and former Garissa Township Member of Parliament, revealed how his life has changed as a result of the appointment, indicating that he now has to adhere to the rigid requirements of the Defense docket.

He continued by saying that because of the new role, he is unable to maintain relationships with everyone from colleagues to friends in the Parliament to foreign employees.

“I lost the Parliament, my friends, and the staff, especially when I was the majority leader.

“The National Assembly employs some of the most intelligent people in the nation, whether it be in the budget office or the legal directorate. I spent 15 years there,” he said.

“Not just in Kenya, but all over the world, I lost a lot of the friends I gained in the legislature. I had friends in the US Congress and Senate, but more importantly, I lost my support base. I used to visit there once every two weeks. I will continue to travel to Garissa County to visit my supporters,” Duale said.

