Wednesday, November 23, 2022 – 12 people were rushed to hospital after hot air balloon baskets crashed into a terrified crowd of 60,000 following high winds.

The incident took place at the International Hot Air Balloon Festival in Leon, Guanajuato State, Mexico, on November 19 while the crowd was waiting for DJs Martin Garrix and Tiesto to perform.

As the hot air balloon baskets crushed the crowd, there was a stampede, causing several people injuries.

People were battered and bruised after the baskets hit them, with some festival-goers reportedly suffering from nervous breakdowns too.

Six of the injured were taken to the private Hospital La Luz for check-ups to rule out any serious injuries.

The other six arrived at the hospital later due to bad traffic.

All have since been discharged.

Some of the hot air balloons did not take off as planned the following day due to adverse weather conditions.