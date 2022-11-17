Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, November 17, 2022 – Police have arrested a 21-year-old man who has been masquerading as a woman in Migori.

The incident happened on Monday, November 14, 2022, after the officers from Awendo Police Station noticed the person in female attire, but his physique conspicuously bore male features.

In a police report, the officers summoned the individual, and upon questioning, they discovered he is a man identified as Jared Opiyo Nyatumba who hails from Homa Bay.

Nyatumba told the officers that he dresses like a woman because he harboured feminine qualities since childhood.

“He alleges to be harbouring feminine feelings since childhood hence his choice of attire,” the police said.

Police said during the interrogation, word went round Awendo town that the person who had allegedly been behind a recent spate of serial killings in the area and who was said to sometimes disguise himself as a female had been arrested by officers from Awendo Police Station.

This prompted them to come to the station in their hundreds demanding to be allowed to see the suspect.

“The suspect was shown to them through the report office window, but they insisted that he should be handed over to them for lynching,” the report read.

The charged villagers went on a rampage after their demand to be handed the suspect was declined.

“17 motorcycles belonging to the rioters have also been impounded and are being kept at the station yard. The main impersonator has since been whisked away from the station and taken to Migori county CCIO’s offices,” the report indicated.