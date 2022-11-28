Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Monday, November 28, 2022 – President William Ruto has urged Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, to criticize his government but not to try to cause violence in the country.

“I want to tell our brothers in the opposition, criticize whenever you want, but let’s keep our country peaceful,” he said.

The President spoke during the Twiga foods launch at Tatu city on Monday.

He said the opposition should not drive Kenyans against one another.

On Sunday, Raila said they will hold countrywide rallies to seek opinions from the public on the petition to remove the four IEBC commissioners.

“The rallies will begin in major cities and spread out to other towns,” he said.

The first rally will be held in Nairobi and the second and third will be held in Mombasa and Nakuru respectively.

“I want to talk about the critical issue of IEBC commissioners. We are going to consult widely with the people of Kenya. We will begin in Nairobi on Wednesday,” Raila said.

“We will have a meeting with the people of Nairobi at Kamukunji grounds to ask if they accept that these commissioners should go home,” Raila added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.