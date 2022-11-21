Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, November 21, 2022 – Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly offered himself to Real Madrid to end his Manchester United nightmare.

The 37-year-old Portuguese accused the Red Devils of betraying him in a tell-all interview with Piers Morgan last week.

Amid the fall-out with United, Ronaldo has now offered himself to the Spanish giants on a six-month contract, according to Sport.

The Spanish outlet claim Ronaldo wants to return to the Bernabeu as a replacement for the injured Karim Benzema in January.

The Ballon d’Or winner was forced to pull out of France’s World Cup squad after picking up a thigh injury.

Man United are looking to terminate Ronaldo’s contract seven months early without paying any of the £16million he is predicted to earn by June 2023.