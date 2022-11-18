Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, November 18, 2022 – Ex-Aston Villa striker Gabby Agbonlahor has slammed Cristiano Ronaldo as more revelations continue to emerge from the Man United star’s bombshell interview.

In his explosive Talk TV interview, the Portugal forward complained about the current state of the club and revealed his issues with manager Erik ten Hag and ex-players.

But Agbonlahor insists that the Portuguese star’s comments stem from a place of envy and that Ronaldo can’t ‘handle’ the fact the side performs better in his absence.

Speaking on TalkSport, Agbonlahor said: ‘I think the big thing with Ronaldo is he couldn’t handle the fact, that maybe, the team are better without him this season. Last season, no. But this season, they look better without him.’

On the same segment, pundit Alan Brazil said: ‘I think he’s missing Fergie. His control over everything. The club, the first-team, the reserves. Everything. I don’t think he sees any proper direction there.’

Ronaldo revealed he came ‘close’ to joining Manchester City last year, only for Sir Alex Ferguson to talk the former Manchester United star out of the move and convince him to return to Old Trafford.

He explained: ‘Well honestly, it was close. It was something that they spoke about a lot and Guardiola said two weeks ago that they tried hard to have me. ‘But as you know, [because of] my history with Manchester United, your heart, your feeling, what you did before, [it] made the difference of course – and as well, Sir Alex Ferguson.’