Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Thursday, 24 November 2022 – Cristiano Ronaldo became the first male football player to score at five World Cups in a span of 20 years, after opening the score sheet in Portugal’s 3-2 World Cup win against Ghana on Thursday evening, November 24.

The 37-year-old set the record when he smashed home a penalty in the 65th minute at the 974 Stadium in Doha to give Portugal the lead in the Group H clash with the Black Stars.

He won the spot-kick himself when he was brought down by a challenge from Mohammed Salisu.

He overtakes Pele and Germans Uwe Seeler and Miroslav Klose, who all scored in four World Cups.

Ronaldo also extended his own world record tally of international goals to 118.

Watch video below

Out of this world 🇵🇹



🖐 Cristiano Ronaldo becomes the first man to score at five FIFA World Cups#FIFAWorldCup | @Cristiano pic.twitter.com/3UKqXLsZWd — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 24, 2022