Monday, November 21, 2022 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has panicked following the looming implosion in Azimio after former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee vowed to cut ties with ODM.

ODM and Jubilee Party have been trading blame after former Prime Minister Raila Odinga lost the Presidential election.

ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna told the press that Jubilee had not fulfilled its promise of delivering 40 percent of the Mt Kenya vote as per the Azimio agreement.

He argued that the team, which Jubilee Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni led, had continually lied to Raila over the likelihood that Azimio would hit its target in the Mt Kenya region.

“The agreement was that the Jubilee Party would help us get at least 40 per cent of the vote in Mt Kenya. If you look at the registered voters in Mt Kenya of about 6 million, that means that Kioni and his party were supposed to deliver 2.4 million votes.”

“People were lying to Baba about the actual situation on the ground. We were being told we could get 40 percent when some of these people who were speaking knew that they were going to lose,” he stated.

On the other hand, Kioni claimed that the Jubilee team had delivered 1.2 million votes – a runaway success for Raila compared to the votes he had garnered from the region previously.

He further argued that his association with the coalition cost him the Parliamentary seat he contested.

“1.2 million votes, if you compare with what Raila had gotten before, at least for those of us who are with them, they should show respect.

“The only reason I am not in bunge is because of having stuck with Jubilee and supported Raila,” he responded.

As a result of this blame game, Raila has convened a meeting to avert a looming messy and noisy fallout within the Azimio la Umoja coalition.

