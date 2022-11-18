Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, November 18, 2022 – Roads and Transport Cabinet Secretary, Kipchumba Murkomen, has attacked his Trade and Investment counterpart, Moses Kuria over his comments on Genetically Modified Organisms (GMOs).

On Thursday. Kuria admitted that GMO crops can lead to death.

The outspoken CS made the remarks while addressing traders in Nairobi

Kuria publicly stated that the 10 million duty-free GMO maize he allowed to be imported can be added to the list of causes of death in Kenya.

“We have so many things that can kill us in the country. Being in this country, you are a candidate for death,” Kuria said.

“And because so many things compete for death, there is nothing wrong with adding GMOs to that list. That is why we have deliberately allowed GMO until we are satisfied that we have enough maize, the staple food,” Kuria stated as the audience burst into laughter.

Reacting to Kuria’s sentiments, Murkomen who is a close ally of President William Ruto, attacked Kuria, saying he was speaking like somebody who is in opposition.

“Wewe Moses Kuria unaongea ni kama bado uko upande ile ingine,” Murkomen said on Friday.

