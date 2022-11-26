Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, November 26, 2022 – Embattled Meru County Governor Kawira Mwangaza has rushed to court to stop Members of County Assembly (MCAs) from debating an impeachment motion against her.

Meru High Court Judge Thripsisa Cherere certified the matter as urgent and set a hearing for Monday, November 28, 2022.

At the same time, Justice Cherere ordered the embattled governor to serve the County Assembly and Speaker Ayub Bundi, whom she named as her first and second respondents, respectively.

Through her lawyer Mutuma Gichuru, Mwangaza noted that permitting the motion to sail through would be unfair to her.

Meru MCAs had enlisted the matter for a plenary debate on Wednesday, November 30, when they intend to decide on the fate of Bishop Mwangaza.

68 out of 69 MCAs appended their signatures in support of the motion to impeach Mwangaza.

She argued that the motion against her was incompetent as it was issued by the County Assembly deputy clerk, who signed off as the acting clerk, despite the seat lacking an official occupant.

Mwangaza urged the court to suspend letters issued by the deputy clerk inviting her to appear before the assembly for the impeachment motion.

The county boss asked the court to grant her conservatory orders suspending any action by MCAs and respondents upon the impeachment motion introduced on November 21.

The governor, who was elected on an independent ticket, explained that the genesis of her woes commenced the moment she confronted MCAs over the ward development fund.

But MCAs accused the governor of promoting nepotism in the county by irregularly employing her husband and sisters.

