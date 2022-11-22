Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, November 22, 2022 – They say, a prophet is not recognized at home. Well, this is true for the Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary General Francis Atwoli who has been re-elected for a record fourth time as Vice President of the International Trade Union (ITUC).

Atwoli was voted in during the ongoing ITUC 5th congress in Melbourne, Australia.

The re-election reaffirms Atwoli’s place as one of the most powerful trade unionists in the world.

ITUC is the largest trade union boasting of over 200 million members spread in 163 countries and headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

Atwoli was re-elected as vice president unanimously by 2000 ITUC delegates attending the congress, which turned out to be Atwoli’s second victory in just a week.

Earlier, the delegates had elected Atwoli unopposed to the Seven-Member Credentials Committee. This is one of the most powerful committees in the union as it determines who qualifies as a delegate of the ITUC.

“You are sending me to war, to fight for working men and women in every part of the world and I will never let you down,” Atwoli vowed during his victory speech.

“I am just a soldier and all what I do will always come from you because you are the true commanders,” he told the delegates.

This comes even as Atwoli is facing serious rebellion back home with President William Ruto and his Kenya Kwanza government scheming to retire him from COTU due to his divergent political views.

Atwoli supported Raila Odinga’s Azimio in the last general election and was a fierce critic of Ruto.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.