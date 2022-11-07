Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, November 7, 2022 – President William Ruto reverted the Kenya Meat Commission (KMC) back to the Ministry of Agriculture nearly two months after assuming office.

Addressing the media on Friday, Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi announced that the head of state issued the directive, reverting the military takeover of the parastatal as previously directed by former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

However, the CS noted that the military would continue running operations at KMC, given the efficiency with which they transformed the agency.

Linturi explained that his ministry would move to promote a culture of cooperation with the military to avoid any tussles over the control of KMC.

“The President has ordered that KMC be returned to the Ministry of Agriculture. The military is part of the government, and we must respect the good work that they have done as their management is good.”

“We have no problem with them and we will continue to work together,” he stated.

In particular, he noted that the livestock farmers had benefited from the transformation of KMC, adding that Ruto’s administration was keen to continue with the milestones achieved.

“They have been doing that for a short time, and we can see it from the supply of meat in the market. It is also very clean. What we want is the delivery of services, not who is doing what, because at the end of the day, citizens have to get better services,” he said.

KMC was taken over by the military during the latter years of Uhuru’s second term.

However, Ruto’s allies opposed the move calling out the head of state for involving the military in civilian affairs. But as it turns out, the military was the best thing that ever happened to KMC because they turned a loss-making entity into a profitable enterprise in just 2 years.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.