Monday, November 28, 2022 – The National Assembly’s Justice and Legal Affairs Committee (JLAC) has adjourned the hearing of a petition lodged against four Independent Election and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) commissioners who rejected the outcome of the August 9th Presidential election.

Petitions have been brought to parliament asking for the removal of IEBC vice chairperson Juliana Cherera, Irene Masit, Francis Wanderi and Justus Nyang’aya.

Speaking on Monday JLAC Chairman George Gitonga said the committee adjourned the hearing to Tuesday to allow Cherera to file a response to her petition.

Lawyer Apollo Mboya representing Cherera had sought for adjournment citing Article 50 of the Constitution on fair hearing.

“This committee is inclined to grant adjournment however it is not along the terms asked for but according to terms considered as fair by the Committee,” Gitonga said.

“Hearing of this matter will proceed tomorrow November 29 from 8 am.”

Earlier, Cherera demanded adjournment of the committee sitting over President William Ruto’s tweet referring to the four commissioners as rogue.

The Kenyan DAILY POST