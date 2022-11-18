Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, November 18, 2022 – Cobhams Asuquo was filled with praise for former US President Donald Trump after they met.

The singer and producer posed for a photo with Donald Trump during the wedding of his daughter, Tiffany Trump.

He shared the photo to instagram and said it was a “rare privilege” and an “honour” to meet Trump.

He also called Trump “Mr President” and thanked him for his kind words.