Friday, November 18, 2022 – Cobhams Asuquo was filled with praise for former US President Donald Trump after they met.
The singer and producer posed for a photo with Donald Trump during the wedding of his daughter, Tiffany Trump.
He shared the photo to instagram and said it was a “rare privilege” and an “honour” to meet Trump.
He also called Trump “Mr President” and thanked him for his kind words.
