Friday, November 18, 2022 – CNN’s new boss Chris Licht was grilled by anxious staffers at a town hall meeting over possible layoffs.

The cable news giant is under pressure from corporate parent Warner Bros. Discovery, to slash costs amid fierce economic headwinds.

Licht, who succeeded Jeff Zucker as the network’s most senior executive earlier this year, was asked by town hall moderator Alisyn Camerota which CNN employees were in danger of losing their jobs.

Licht said that those involved with aspects of CNN who were not part of the network’s “core mission” were most likely to get fired.

CNN is expected to announce the next round of layoffs next month.

“There are huge nerves about that,” a CNN insider told FOX Digital.

“It wasn’t clear from that town hall who they’re going to fire. We’re waiting for answers on that.”

Camerota also quizzed Licht on Tuesday about whether he was following through on Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav’s vision for the network.

“I own the vision for this place,” Licht responded. “I did not take this job to take dictation from anybody.”

Licht added that his boss, Zaslav, was a fan of CNN and that the two were on the same page, according to Insider.

Licht said the layoffs will be announced in early December. Those who will be cut will get 60 to 90 days’ notice while eligible executives would receive January bonuses and severance. CNN employs 4,600 people worldwide — 1,200 of whom are based in the US.