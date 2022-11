Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, November 8, 2022 – Solomon Buchi has taken to Twitter to advise Christians against listening to songs by musicians like Beyonce, Cardi B, and Nicki Minaj.

He accused Beyonce of Satanism because of the lyrics of her song.

He added that many of her songs “illustrate impiety and promote symbols that represent spiritual murkiness”.

See his tweets below.