Friday, October 11, 2022 – Chief Justice Martha Koome has praised President William Ruto for promising to revamp the Judiciary and increase its budgetary allocation.

Speaking on Friday during the launch of the Annual Judiciary Report at the Milimani Courts in Nairobi, Koome who spoke in front of Ruto praised the Head of State as a leader who is ready to transform our country.

“We are most grateful to your Excellency President William Ruto for the remarkable commitment to the constitutional goal to access justice that you have demonstrated since you assumed the office of the president,” Martha Koome stated.

Martha Koome also vowed to ensure that the Judiciary will work with the government in delivering good service to Kenyans and ensure that Kenyans get justice as expected.

The ceremony was attended by Ruto and his deputy Rigathi Gachagua and other top dignitaries from the Kenya Kwanza Alliance government.

