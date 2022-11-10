Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, November 10, 2022 – Public Service Cabinet Secretary Aisha Jumwa may walk away with murder thanks to her new status in President William Ruto’s government.

This is after she urged the Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji to file an application seeking to have the murder case against her withdrawn.

Through her lawyer Danstan Omari, Jumwa argues that the evidence that the prosecution presented in court does not meet the threshold to hold the case.

“We are asking the Director of Public Prosecution to move to the Mombasa High Court and withdraw the murder case,” Omari said on Wednesday.

Omari further stated that they have written letters to the Office of the DPP to have the matter withdrawn and to avoid having a “miscarriage of justice”.

“We have re-evaluated the evidence and we are of the view that the evidence doesn’t meet the threshold,” he said.

In the case, Jumwa is charged with the murder of Mr. Ngumbao Jola during the Ganda by-election campaigns in 2019. The former Malindi MP is accused jointly with her aide Geoffrey Okuto.

At least three witnesses have testified in their case.

Haji has been dropping cases against President William Ruto’s allies while indicting those allied to former President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM Leader Raila Odinga.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.