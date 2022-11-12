Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Saturday, November 12, 2022 – Nandi County Senator, Samson Cherargei, has termed former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s supporters as fools for not questioning him over his actions.

Commenting on social media on Saturday, Cherargei, who is a close ally of President William Ruto, gave an example where Raila Odinga has nominated his daughter Winnie Odinga to the East Africa Legislative Assembly (EALA) yet no one is questioning him.

Cherargei said Raila Odinga nominating his daughter to EALA is an act of nepotism and he should not be allowed to get away with it.

The senator vowed to stop the nomination of Winnie Odinga to the EALA adding that many ODM supporters deserved that seat.

“I don’t know what Raila has done to his supporters that sometimes makes him get away with great sins. He seems like a cult whose supporters never question the things he does no matter the crime he commits. Raila is truly nepotic and has decided to award his daughter with the EALA slot. We will stop Raila when we vote next week,” Cherargei has said.

