Thursday, 24 November 2022 – Chelsea are reportedly set to snub a move for out-of-contract star, Cristiano Ronaldo after the World Cup.

Chelsea owner, Todd Boehly has long been an admirer of the 37-year-old and attempted to bring him to Stamford Bridge this summer after he asked to leave Manchester United.

Ronaldo was insistent that Champions League football was one of the main reasons for his desire to depart Old Trafford throughout the summer window, an opportunity that a move to Chelsea could afford him.

After Manchester United announced on TuesdayNovember 24, that Ronaldo’s lucrative contract with the club has been terminated with immediate effect, reports emerged that Chelsea will move for the Portugal captain after the World Cup.

Boehly’s previous interest in the player, combined with reports that Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes is willing to do business with the club, has led to Chelsea being named favourites among English teams to sign the star.

However, a report on Thursday, November 25, by The Sun has claimed that Chelsea are now unlikely to play any part in the forward’s future, but that the situation could change.

‘Chelsea have gone cold on him. But if Todd Boehly decided to change his mind he would take some stopping.’ A source told SunSport.

Boehly’s ambition to sign Ronaldo after taking over the west London club earlier this year was well documented.

Tuchel was unexpectedly sacked after a poor run of form earlier this season, and replaced by Brighton boss Graham Potter.

However, like the predecessor, Potter is also not believed to be interested in signing the five-time Ballon d’Or winner, despite his team having scored just twice in their last five Premier League fixtures.