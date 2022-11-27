Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, November 27, 2022 – Prominent businessman, Chege Njuguna, has been nominated as the UDA party candidate for Kandara constituency by-elections.

During a nominations exercise held on Saturday, Chege received 7,826 votes beating 13 other aspirants.

The runner-up was Titus Mbuchu who garnered 5,335 and was followed by Injinia Stephen Mwaura who garnered 4, 414 votes.

Maina Kamau, who deputized former Murang’a governor Mwangi wa Iria got 2,191 votes, while media personality Waithira Muithirania got 1,267 votes.

Waithira vied for the woman representative position under the Jubilee Party during the general elections but lost to Betty Maina, who is a member of UDA.

On his part, Njuguna vied for the MP seat under the Chama Cha Kazi party and emerged second after immediate former MP Alice Wahome, who is now Water Cabinet Secretary.

There have been complaints among the aspirant that Wahome had a preferred candidate who she was pushing for the ticket.

Last week, Wahome, who visited the constituency to launch a tree planting programme that will see locals plant 20 million trees over the next five years, said the party is keen to retain the seat.

Without publicly announcing her preferred candidate, Wahome stated that locals know what her stand is but emphasized the need for them to vote for a progressive leader.

“You know I was voted in through the UDA party and the government does not want to let go of that seat,” she said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.