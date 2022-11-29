Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Tuesday, 29 November 2022 – A chef has revealed a conversation she had with a married woman that made her realise women are suffering in marriage.

She said her married friend in the same industry told her to take all the jobs she can at the moment because once she gets married, her husband will likely stop her from taking certain jobs.

The friend explained that her husband could decide on a whim that he doesn’t want her to go out and there is nothing she can do about it.

When she asked the friend if the husband will also stay at home with her after preventing her from going out, her friend told her, “he will go out but you can’t go anywhere”.

“That was when I knew that most women are seeing shege in the name of marriage,” she wrote.

See below.