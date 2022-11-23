Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, November 23, 2022 – 59-year-old NBA Hall of Famer, Charles Barkley has revealed that he and his former best friend, Michael Jordan haven’t spoken in almost 10 years.

Barkley who appeared on Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray, was asked if there ever was a time when he faced ramifications for being too honest.

He said in response;

“I think probably, me and Michael [Jordan] were best friends, that’s probably the most prominent thing.

“Michael Jordan, losing his friendship was probably the most prominent thing that’s happened to me. But I was being honest about what I thought. I said, ‘Listen, the toughest thing about Michael, he’s got to put better people around him.’ Because the toughest thing, when you’re famous, they’re on your private jet, you’re buying all the drinks, you’re buying all the dinners. Very few people are gonna be honest with you. And I try to surround myself with people like, hey, if I’m screwing up, please tell me.

“And Michael got offended about something I said about him. And we haven’t spoken in probably almost 10 years. And he was my best friend at the time. And I love the dude like a brother and we’re both stubborn and we haven’t talked.”

Despite not making amends with Jordan yet, Barkley added that he is uninterested in changing his straight-shooting ways, which he came by thanks to another NBA legend: Julius “Dr. J” Erving.

He said;

“First of all, everybody wants to be liked.

“So my first two years, the media never talked to me cause it was always Dr. J and Moses [Malone]. So my third year I started becoming a star and then Dr. J says, ‘Hey, you have to remember something.’ Because I wanted everybody to like me. He was trying to coach me on how to deal with the media. He said, ‘You have to make a choice. You’re going to be honest or try to make everybody like you.’

“So the first six months, I wanted everybody to like me. And then I realized it doesn’t matter what I say. Half the people are going to like it and half the people are going to hate it. And it was a shock to my system. He said, ‘Well, you got to make the uncomfortable decision to always tell the truth. You’re gonna piss a lot of people off, but at least you’ll be authentic.’ So from my third year on to now I say, ‘Hey, listen, I don’t think I’m right all the time, but I’m gonna give my honest opinion and just live with the ramifications.’ “