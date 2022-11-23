Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, November 23, 2022 – Chaos and pandemonium rocked Kiambu County on Tuesday after a section of Kiambu county traders stormed Governor Kimani Wamatangi’s office.

The placards-waving traders vented their anger on governor Wamatangi, who was accused of failing to amicably resolve differences between two “warring” groups of traders over hustling spaces.

After demonstrating and blocking the county headquarters’ main entrance for hours, Wamatangi agreed to give them his audience.

After listening to their grievances, it was agreed that traders displaying their products for sale in the streets should henceforth start operating from inside the newly built market.

In the past two weeks, the traders have been in a stalemate among themselves, where those selling their products from inside the market complained that their counterparts selling their products outside the market were advantaged.

They said they hardly got customers inside the market because they usually buy from those selling commodities outside the market.

The governor ordered his enforcement officers to ensure every trader is housed inside the market as his administration looked for better long-term solutions.

“I am not chasing anyone away, but we must find an amicable solution where every trader gets a space to sell their products inside the market,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.