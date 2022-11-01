Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, November 1, 2022 – There is finally light at the end of the tunnel for thousands of Diploma holders after the Government of President William Ruto converted them to University Degrees.

The government through Kenya National Qualifications Authority (KNQA) has designated Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) Higher National Diploma as an equivalent of a University Degree.

This follows a successful evaluation and subsequent endorsement as a Qualification Awarding Institution (QAI).

As a result of this, KMTC received a certificate of registration and accreditation from the national government.

This pronouncement puts the institution’s Higher Diploma Qualifications in the KNQA level 7 which makes them equivalent to the Bachelor’s Degree, Certified Public Accountant (CPA) III, Certified Public Secretary (CPS), or Master Craft Person I.

Kenya National Qualifications Authority Acting Council Chair CPA Rosemary Njogu lauded the College for the integral role it continues to play in Kenya’s health sector.

“We acknowledge and appreciate the impact that KMTC has had in safeguarding the health of millions of Kenyans and beyond our border.”

“Keeping in mind that the College’s courses are designed to build critical medical skills while incorporating the effective use of modern technology, the accreditation as a QAI will bear significance in Kenya’s medical field and the African Health Sector by extension,” Njogu stated.

On his part, KMTC Board Chairperson Ambassador Zachary Muburi-Muita, held that “the decision to register qualifications and learners with KNQA builds confidence in our programmes and has, therefore, opened new opportunities to attract as well as enroll more foreign students while positioning KMTC as the premiere Middle-Level Medical Training College in Kenya and beyond.”

The Kenya National Qualifications Authority (KNQA) designation of KMTC’s Higher Diploma into a University Degree drew mixed reactions from Kenyans with some leaders calling on the body to designate more certifications into degrees.

KMTC has so far registered 57,268 graduates, who completed their training between 2016 and 2021, with KNQA while some 16,000 students are set to graduate on December 1, 2022.

