Tuesday, 15 November 2022 – CCTV footage has emerged showing a daring daylight robbery incident that occurred at Kamindi Supermarket in Donholm, Nairobi.

In the footage, a man is seen walking toward his car in the supermarket’s parking lot.

Shortly after he entered his car to leave the premises, two armed thugs accosted him at gunpoint.

He tried to confront them but he was overpowered and robbed clean.

The thugs fled after accomplishing their mission.

Netizens have cast doubt on the guard who was manning the supermarket’s entrance when the robbery incident occurred.

Some wondered why he was quick to close the gate and obscure public view when the victim was being robbed.

“The guard needs to answer serious questions, why would you close the gate and obscure public view? Though the movement of the gun holder looks like an ex-police officer, “a Twitter user reacted.

“Why did that watchman close the gate? So that people don’t see what is happening from outside? That guard is part of that gang,” another user wrote.

“This was preplanned. Look at the watchman locking the gate,” another user commented.

Watch the video.

