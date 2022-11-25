Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, November 25, 2022 – The Presidential Working Party on education reforms has recommended an overhaul of the education structure if President William Ruto wants to fully and effectively implement the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC).

In their recommendation, the task force wants Ruto to adopt the 2-6-2-4-3 system of education to allow time for full incorporation of the Competence-based curriculum (CBC).

This would see the government move away from the 2-6-3-3-3 implemented by former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The 2-6-3-3-3 system would see pupils go through two years in pre-primary education, six years in primary school, and two in Junior Secondary School (JSS).

They would then proceed to four years in secondary school and later three years in higher education institutions.

If implemented, grade six graduates would proceed to Standard Seven in their respective primary schools for their junior secondary.

According to the reports, the task force also recommended a different uniform for Standard Seven and Eight learners.

“For psychological satisfaction, the uniforms will distinguish them from the rest of learners because they will be at a higher level than their colleagues,” Kenya Primary School Heads Association (KEPSHA) stated.

Upon reaching Standard Eight, the learners will sit for their final examinations to pave the way for their placement in senior secondary schools.

This would help solve the dilemma of where the junior secondary school is to be domiciled.

The system would be a departure from the initially recommended 2-6-3-3-3, where learners were expected to proceed to junior secondary for three years after completing Grade six.

These propositions came amid a contest on the fate of Grade six learners with regard to the location of junior secondary school.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.