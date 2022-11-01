Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, 01 November 2022 – A CCTV footage showing the moment Morbi Bridge collapsed in India on Sunday, leading to the death of at least 132 people, has emerged.

The video showed that the bridge was crammed with people, including women and children, during the tragic incident.

Crowds at the site had been celebrating the last day of the Diwali holiday.

Suddenly, it started shaking and then snapped, plunging them into the water below within seconds.

Later, visuals showed parts of the bridge in the water.

Out of the 132 people who died, 49 of them were below 15 years old, while 26 of them were below 10 years of age.

The death count of those aged between 16 to 30 is 51, while 30 people between the age of 31-60 died.

Two others were over 60 years old.

The 150-year-old bridge had been reopened days earlier after renovation.

Accidents from old and poorly maintained infrastructure, including bridges, are common in India.

In 2016, the collapse of a flyover onto a busy street in Kolkata killed at least 26 people.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.