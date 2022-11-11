Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, November 11, 2022 – As investigations into the cold-blooded murder of controversial Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif by the Kenyan police gets underway, former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka has given a hint as to who may have been behind the killing.

Speaking in Machakos yesterday, Kalonzo claimed that the Pakistani government knows who killed Sharif with the help of Kenyan police last month.

He claimed that Sharif was a pain in the flesh of the Pakistani government and it wanted him dead for exposing corruption and extrajudicial killings in Pakistan.

According to the Wiper Leader, the Pakistan government colluded with President William Ruto’s government to assassinate Sharif.

He also accused the Pakistani government of attempting to assassinate former Prime Minister Imran Khan in a political rally for standing up to the government and for the truth.

Sharif was an ally of Imran Khan, who survived an assassination recently.

Sharif fled Pakistan after being booked on charges of sedition and peddling an anti-state narrative against PM Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

