Thursday, 24 November 2022 – Saudi Arabia has been hit by biblical flooding after the country’s king prayed for rain.

King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud had called on his subjects to pray for rain earlier this week.

Due to a lack of rain in recent months, the King told his people to “supplicate Allah almighty” and ask for “forgiveness and repentance”.

He also told them to do “good deeds and give charity” while praying for rainfall.

The official decree came from the Royal Court on Tuesday, November, 22.

Just 24 hours later, it began raining in the most dramatic fashion.

Videos shared online show heavy floods washing cars away down local roads in the cities of Jeddah, Rabigh, and Khulais.

Schools and universities had to be closed as a result of the devastating floods.

The country’s Civil Defence even advised locals to “exercise caution and steer clear from stagnant rainwater and valleys”.

The rain was so heavy that the road to Mecca was closed, which almost never happens.