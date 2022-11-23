Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, November 22, 2022 – Carl Woods has announced he has split from fiancée Katie Price after claiming she admitted that she slept with someone else.

The car salesman, 34, took to Instagram Stories on Tuesday morning to make the claims and said their relationship of two years is now over.

He said: ‘There is no easy way to say this and it’s quite embarrassing to be honest. I found out yesterday Katie cheated on me.

‘She’s admitted cheating on me. So yeah, that’s the end of that I guess. I’m just going to have to focus on rebuilding myself and get my life back on track and concentrate on me. But that’s done.’

Katie, 44, and Carl got engaged in April 2021 following a whirlwind 10-month romance and had been trying for a baby.

Carl is Katie’s eighth fiancé and she has been married three times.

Speaking to OK Magazine about their engagement at the time, the mother of five said: ‘It’s refreshing to be with a man that if I decided I never wanted to work again, he’d look after me, I just love him.

‘We’d spoken about it a lot, so I knew he was going to, I just didn’t know when. It was amazing. Carl asked my mum and dad for permission – and Junior. With Carl, Mum’s already told him not to mess me around and so far he’s passed the t****r test.’

Katie added Carl isn’t interested in her fame ‘or anything to do with’ her alter-ego Jordan and has his own money.

Katie is mum to son Harvey, 20, whose father is Dwight Yorke, Junior, 17, and Princess, 15, from her previous marriage to Peter Andre, and son Jett, nine, and daughter Bunny, eight, from her marriage with her third ex-husband Kieran.