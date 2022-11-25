Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 25 November 2022 – English Supermodel, Cara Delevingne reportedly earned an eye-watering £30,000 a day in 2021.

According to Mail Online, Cara, 30, saw her company Harvey White Properties increase by £3.8M in 2021, resulting in the star sitting on £45.7M in assets.

Her total earnings from all sources were £30,000 a day making her one of the world’s most successful stars.

After leaving school in 2009, Cara signed up with Storm Management and became a successful model for the likes of Burberry, YSL, and Chanel. She then turned her hand to acting, most recently starring in season two of the show Only Murders In The Building opposite Selena Gomez, Martin Short, and Steve Martin.

Cara was born into privilege and London high-society with property tycoon Charles Delevingne, 73, her father, and Dame Joan Collins, 89, among her godparents.