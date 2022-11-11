Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, 11 November 2022 – Capital FM staffers are lamenting a 40% salary cut as a crisis hits media houses that are struggling to make ends meet with a drop in advertising revenue.

The new move is opposed by other company directors but the Managing Director Feisal Baghazal insists this is the only way to save the organization.

Mr. Feisal Baghazal addressed the staff on Friday 11th November morning and noted that the salary cuts would affect everyone from the Managing Director to the junior employees.

He also noted that the cuts will commence in December.

The once-giant media station has been struggling financially after Chris Kirubi died.

Attached is a clip of the Managing Director’s address to staff as he made the announcement Friday morning

The Kenyan DAILY POST.