Tuesday, November 15, 2022 – President William Ruto’s government has kicked off the process of undoing at least five laws enacted by his predecessor Uhuru Kenyatta that largely defined his legacy.

Members of parliament have declared that some of the rules need to be done away with since they were not approved by the August House as per constitutional requirements.

Among the changes are those based on laws made by the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK), Teachers Service Commission (TSC) and Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC).

The National Assembly speaker Moses Wetangula has already given a nod for parliament to start scrutinizing the laws with the aim of rescinding them.

“Many Kenyans are victims of illegal directions in the name of regulations. There is no shortage of facts. There is no shortage of laws. I will give a considered ruling on Thursday next week,” Wetangula stated.

Parliament wants to undo a law enacted by CBK requiring Kenyans to fill a form declaring the source of money and its intended use if they want to make a withdrawal exceeding Ksh1 million.

While enacting the law which is in line with Banking Act (2018), CBK in a circular indicated that it was seeking to end money laundering and financing of terrorism.

Parliamentarians are also infuriated by Lyn Megich’s SRC for slashing their salaries and allowances. They have accused the commission of waiting for when the house is in recess to pass unfavorable laws against them.

Ainabkoi lawmaker Samuel Chepkong’a, who chairs the House Committee on Delegated Legislation is aggrieved that Dr. Nancy Macharia’s team did not bring the policy of delocalization of teachers to the committee for approval.

Chepkonga has also decried that the government through illegal regulations is interfering with NG-CDF by putting MPs on the periphery especially when it comes to procurement.

