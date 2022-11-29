Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Tuesday, 29 November 2022 – Nigerian luxury hair entrepreneur, ChiemeRoyals, has exposed city socialite Vera Sidika for wanting a Ksh 226,000 wig for free.

The businesslady shared screenshots on her insta-stories exposing how Vera slid in her DM and begged her for a wig while shooting the Real Housewives of Nairobi which will debut in 2023 on Showmax.

She wanted to pay for the wig with free publicity.

“Babe you need to send me units, I’m currently filming the Real Housewives of Nairobi. If I rock your hair and do marketing when show goes viral you’ll get good market in Kenya,” Vera wrote.

To which the Nigerian businesslady responded. “Cost $1,849 (Sh226,613) unit name: Butterly unit.”

Then Vera replied, “You misunderstood my statement but thank you for the reply.”

ChiemeRoyals said Vera Sidika wanted to take advantage of her.

“A real brand supporter buys your product! I mean they pay for it to support your brand! They will never want to take advantage of you no matter what! That’s real integrity,” she wrote.

The fast-fading socialite is reportedly broke.

Last year after her baby’s gender reveal party, the mother of one was accused of not paying the event’s service providers.

One of the aggrieved service providers was comedian Akuku Danger who accused the socialite of failing to pay him Sh5,000.

According to Akuku Danger, the total cost was Sh15,000 but the socialite only paid Sh10,000 and pledged to pay the remainder after the event.

“Some of us it’s the ‘small money’ that makes a difference in our livelihoods. I’m kindly asking you to pay me my balance of Sh5,000 which rightfully belongs to me,” Akuku Danger posted on Instagram.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.