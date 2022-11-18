Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, November 18, 2022 – A bride and groom opted to lift weights at their wedding reception, rather than have a conventional party.

The couple’s video was shared on Twitter with the caption: “When you both meet at the gym.”

In the viral video, the newlyweds named Luis and Angie were still clad in their wedding regalia as they hoisted barbells up and down during their wedding party.

Wedding guests excitedly hailed them and waved dinner napkins in the air as the couple did deadlifts and squats while facing one another.

While some social media users thought the video cute, others were unimpressed and said a wedding party is not the place to powerlift.

Watch the video below.

Any of my boys try this at their wedding, I'm going home 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/EqR88SyQNG — PRESENCE (@TazerBlack) November 9, 2022