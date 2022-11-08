Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Tuesday, November 8, 2022 – Hollywood couple, Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk have seemingly confirmed their romance is back on, as they displayed some PDA during a romantic stroll in New York City on Monday, November 7.
The actor, 47, and the supermodel, 36 – originally dated between 2015-2019 and share a daughter.
However on Monday, they couldn’t keep their hands off each other as they walked arm-in-arm, with Irina giving Bradley a cheeky pat on his backside.
Bradley embraced Irina, following months of speculation by paparazzi they had rekindled their romance.
An insider reportedly told Page Six: ‘It was a real family getaway and they are considering getting back together.’
The source asserted that Irina ‘would like her daughter to have a sibling,’
