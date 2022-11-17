Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, November 17, 2022 – Brad Pitt turned up for the Bono concert held on Sunday night in Los Angeles with Ines de Ramon.

Daily Mail reported that the pair arrived together around 8 p.m. before meeting up with some of Pitt’s famous friends including Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber, and Sean Penn.

Both Pitt, 58, and de Ramon, 29, who recently separated from Paul Wesley seemed smitten as they were photographed holding onto one another in photos obtained by The Daily Mail.

Pitt kept things casual in jeans, a grey sweatshirt, white T-shirt and a brown hat while the jewelry dealer stepped things up a notch in a pair of leather pants, flannel and bright yellow Hermès purse.

After the fun concert, Pitt who was most recently linked to Emily Ratajkowski was seen leaving in his Tesla while de Ramon reportedly left with the “Fight Club” star’s bodyguard.

Though Pitt has been linked to numerous women since his 2016 split from Angelina Jolie, the actor has been hesitant to officially date anyone out of fear it could harm his relationship with the kids.

Brad and Angelina Jolie met in 2005 on the set of Mr & Mrs Smith, playing a bored married couple who discover they are both assassins hired by competing agencies to kill one another. At the time he was married to Jennifer Aniston.

Brad and Angie married at Chateau Miraval in 2014 and parented six kids, three biological and three adopted – who are now aged between 14 and 21.

Brad and Angie were ruled legally single in 2019, but are still sorting out their labyrinthine financial affairs and custody arrangements to this day.

De Ramon and Wesley, 40, announced they were going their separate ways in September after nearly three years of marriage.

The former couple started dating in 2018 and tied the knot just one year later during a low-profile wedding surrounded by family and friends.

Although the “Vampire Diaries” star has since moved on with 22-year-old model Natalie Kuckenburg, de Ramon has yet to be linked to anyone since their split.