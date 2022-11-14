Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, November 14, 2022 – A schoolboy has scored the highest possible score in a Mensa IQ test and surpassed geniuses like Albert Einstein and Stephen Hawking.

11-year-old Yusuf Shah from Leeds, England, scored 162 – the highest possible score for under 18s. His score places him ahead of Einstein and Hawkings by two points.

Yusuf said he wanted to test himself by taking the IQ quiz after his mates kept telling him how smart he was.

He ended up scoring in the top 1% of people.

Yusuf said: “Everyone at school thinks I am very smart and I have always wanted to know if I was in the top 2% of the people who take the test.

“It feels special to have a certificate for me and about me.”

The child genius, who hopes to study Maths at Oxbridge, said when he is not studying he enjoys Sudoku and finishing Rubik’s cubes.

His mum Sana said: “I was so proud. He is the first person to take the Mensa test in the family.

“I was actually a little concerned too – he has always gone into a hall full of kids to take tests.

“We thought he might be intimidated by the adults at the centre. But he did brilliantly.”

However, his mum jokes to him that his dad is still smarter.

“I still tell him ‘your dad is still smarter than you’,” his mum quipped.

Dad Irfan said: “It is a difficult test to prepare for. We just did what we were already doing – nothing specific for the IQ test.”

Mensa is the largest high IQ society in the world and only those who score in the 98th percentile or higher are allowed to join.