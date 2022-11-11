Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, 11 November 2022– A senior police officer from Nakuru was captured on camera telling the area residents to take the law into their own hands if they catch a criminal.

Speaking during a public forum organized to address insecurity in Nakuru, Inspector Kimutai, who is the OCS Bondeni police station, told the gathering that the law allows Kenyans to kill criminals.

According to his interpretation of Article 24 of the Constitution, the right to life can be limited; hence criminals cannot enjoy the absolute right to life. “If the person is not peaceful, you discipline that person as you wait for police. If a person kills someone in what we call hot pursuit and the incident is still fresh, that person should be killed, and I say he should be killed that is the proper interpretation of the law Article 24 of the constitution says certain rights can be limited, these are right which that can be limited and right to life is one right which can be limited,” he said as the gathering cheered.

He further argued that there was no need to protect a small population of criminals in the name of adhering to the law.

“If 3 % of the population is involved in the killing, we eliminate that 3 % by killing them to save the 97 %,” he said.

The video has gone viral and generated a lot of debate as some people questioned his understanding of the law.

Narok Senator Ledama Olekina criticized the senior cop for misinterpreting the law on limitations of rights and fundamental freedoms

“OCS Bondeni interpreting the constitution article 24 – on limitation of rights and fundamental freedoms worries me a lot about our criminal justice system! It is absurd for a law enforcement officer to tell Kenyans that they have a right to kill other Kenyans,” he reacted.

Watch the viral video.

