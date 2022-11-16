Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, November 16, 2022 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s moles at IEBC are in serious trouble.

This is after petitions to kick them out of the Wafula Chebukati-led commission were officially filed.

Four petitions have been filed at the National Assembly seeking the removal from office of four dissenting IEBC commissioners who disputed the August 9, 2022, presidential results.

The four, IEBC Vice Chairperson Juliana Cherera and her colleagues; Irene Massit, Justus Nyang’aya, and Francis Wanderi, have been accused of gross violation of the constitution.

One of the petitions is by Farmers Party which is affiliated with President-Elect William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

The party is accusing the four of gross misconduct.

It is now a question of when and not if the four IEBC rebels will be kicked out considering that Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza controls both Houses of Parliament due to its unimpeachable numerical strengths by virtue of having a majority of MPs and Senators.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.