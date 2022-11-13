Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Sunday, November 13, 2022 – The new Inspector General of Police, Japheth Koome, has issued new orders to police officers manning roadblocks across the country.

In a memo to all senior police officers on Sunday, Koome ordered that all those police officers on road checks wear service numerals and name tags.

Koome told commanders of various regions to keep enhancing their supervisory roles and encourage officers in their work.

“All those on-road checks must have service numerals and name tags. Officers themselves are unhappy with the corruption taking place at road checks,” Koome said.

He said he was confident the commanders will act to address the menace.

Koome made the remarks two days after taking over as the IG, becoming the fourth commander of the service.

He is not new to the happenings in the service having worked therein for more than 30 years.

Koome was until his appointment as the IG the commandant of NPS Training College in Kiganjo.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.