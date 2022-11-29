Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 29 November 2022 – Betty Kyallo’s newly launched club dubbed ‘Summer House’ which is located in Karen risks being shut down.

This is after the residents penned a strongly worded letter to Nairobi City Council Government asking for its closure.

The residents claim the noise pollution is too much.

They accused Betty Kyallo of bypassing some city laws before setting up the high-end club and restaurant in their neighborhood.

They say the joint has caused unprecedented noise pollution by playing loud music at night, causing inconvenience and discomfort to those who live near it.

“We are aggrieved that The Summer House, which opened its doors to the public two months ago, did not follow the prerequisite process when seeking to develop the property as is required by the law,” part of the letter reads.

The residents’ association claim there is no change of user of the property from residential to commercial by either the National Environmental Management Authority or the county government.

The association adds that there was no public participation for the residents to give their opinion before the establishment of the exclusive entertainment joint.

“No public announcement in any daily newspaper was made notifying members of the public about The Summer House development,” the statement reads.

This comes amid a crackdown on nightclubs located in residential areas.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.