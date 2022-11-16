Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, November 16, 2022 – The government of President William Ruto is now giving one excuse after another for failing to reduce the cost of living as it promised during its campaigns.

With the prices of basic commodities over the roof and Ruto and hustlers looking on the Kenya Kwanza government for solutions, the clueless Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has moved to absolve the government from the blame.

Speaking during an interview, Mudavadi laid the blame squarely on former President Uhuru Kenyatta and his handshake buddy, Raila Odinga, for the mess that the country is in.

According to Mudavadi, Kenyans should stop blaming Ruto for the high cost of living, and instead should blame Uhuru and Raila for the mess they caused that increased the prices of basic commodities.

“The high cost of living is an inherited deluge of a government that lived beyond its means, a headache that is left to us. It didn’t happen by accident but by commission and omission. You cannot attribute the current pain Kenyans are going through to this government,” Mudavadi stated.

This comes even as the Kenya Kwanza government knew what it was getting itself into but promised to reduce the cost of living anyway within no time during campaigns.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.