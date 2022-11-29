Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 29 November 2022 – American music star Billie Eilish has described her boyfriend and singer Jesse Rutherford, as the ‘hottest f–king f–ker alive’.

The “Happier Than Ever” singer who talked about her boyfriend in the sixth annual Vanity Fair video interview released on Monday, November 28, began to smile and clap while asking other people in the room to give her a round of applause for locking him down.

Billie said;

“I managed to get my way to a point in my life where I not only was known by a person that I thought was the hottest fucking fucker alive, but pulled his ass.

“Jesse Rutherford, everyone! I pulled his ass — all me! I did that shit. I locked that motherfucker down.”

The 20-year-old Grammy winner disclosed that she is “really excited and really happy” about her new man who is older than her by 11 years. Billie further revealed that her love language is physical touch.

She said;

“I just need to be touching skin all the time — touching and cuddling and hugging and anything skin-related is really a big thing for me.”

Eilish also told viewers that she appreciates how Rutherford gives her freedom and trusts her.

She added;

“I want to be able to have space, and I want love and attention, and equal admiration is really important.

“I’m just really inspired by this person, and, you know, he’s inspired by me, which is really cool.”

The couple first sparked romance rumors when they were spotted holding hands at Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios in mid-October.

They confirmed their romance a few days later with a makeout session in LA and made their red carpet debut earlier this month.