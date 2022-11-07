Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, November 7, 2022 – Singers Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford made their red carpet debut this weekend at the LACMA Art + Film Gala 2022.

The couple who were huddled under an enormous Gucci blanket, alternated between concealing themselves beneath the statement-making cover and dropping it to display their matching Gucci monogrammed pajamas.

Eilish wore a sleeveless nightgown trimmed with lace and paired with a floor-length robe, while Rutherford donned a shirt and pants in the same logo-covered silk. Both had on Gucci shoes as well, while Eilish topped off her look with a monogrammed eye mask.

Their red carpet appearance came days after the “Happier Than Ever” singer, 20, and 31-year-old The Neighbourhood frontman went Instagram-official.

The couple who have been romantically linked, had also been seen out together multiple times over the past month.